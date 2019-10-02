Corning (GLW) Holding Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Lifted Its Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.33M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.19. About 2.93M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 0.74% or 18.03M shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,540 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 754,242 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.26% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 319,725 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 18,060 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First Bank & Trust And Trust Of Newtown has invested 0.56% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp has 1.83% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 42,571 shares. Parthenon, Kentucky-based fund reported 314,109 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 24.38M shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 2.89 million shares. Nuwave Investment has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 169 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

