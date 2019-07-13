Corning (GLW) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $608,949; Earnest Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) as Market Value Declined

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 10,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.01 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,254 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 54,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 4.31M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.57 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

