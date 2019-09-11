Corning (GLW) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Stake

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $188.4. About 8.74M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT IN BEST POSITION TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK; GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN FACEBOOK “WARRANTS” -WIRED; 01/04/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Is Not the Problem. Lax Privacy Rules Are; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Testifies Before Skeptical Lawmakers Wary of Facebook’s Power; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 20/03/2018 – Regulators ratchet up pressure on Facebook over user data leak; 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 30,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90B, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 3.83 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $342.71 million for 16.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.