Corning (GLW) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Encana (ECA) Stake Maintained by Southport Management Llc

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.0346 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4454. About 22.63M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 79,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, down from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 4.80M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 55,979 shares to 252,793 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 230,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,433 shares, and has risen its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

