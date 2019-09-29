Corning (GLW) Holder Parthenon Raised Position; Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position by $549,640; Share Price Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 54,560 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 27,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 3.93 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Portfolio Update; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 12,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 314,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 301,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,000 shares to 150,670 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,050 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. The insider CANION ROD bought $212,400. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.