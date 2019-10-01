Corning (GLW) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Stake by $4.31 Million as Valuation Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Cut Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 72.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $267.62. About 6.82 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 130,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 782,510 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.00M, up from 651,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 4.40M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 1,990 shares to 5,355 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.