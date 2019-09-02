Corning (GLW) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Stake Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 9,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 260,244 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 269,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 5.08M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,537 shares to 58,561 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,785 shares to 875,696 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

