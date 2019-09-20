Corning (GLW) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lowered Stake by $300,135; Alesco Advisors Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 9,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 3,249 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 12,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Corning Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 3.77M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $380.98. About 3.41 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $355.27 million for 15.16 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has 63,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 7,732 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,101 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 8,718 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 446,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northeast holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 15,264 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 8,654 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation invested 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 16,366 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oak Ltd Oh holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 245,310 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd holds 4,988 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 592,691 shares stake. Pitcairn owns 16,862 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 199,590 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares to 6,681 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 17,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 32,950 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $66.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 8,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,220 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,226 shares. Guardian stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth holds 18,320 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 0.45% stake. Assetmark accumulated 8,209 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.74% or 803,292 shares. Btim holds 0.02% or 4,234 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion stated it has 285 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,806 shares. 6,724 were accumulated by Peoples Fincl Services. Macroview Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 305 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,749 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).