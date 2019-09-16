Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.05 N/A -0.88 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $63.25, with potential upside of 15.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.