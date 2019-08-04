Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.30
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
Summary
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
