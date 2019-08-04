Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.30 N/A -0.88 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.