Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.30
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
