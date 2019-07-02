Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 60.88 N/A -0.88 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A 1.33 19.26

Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 0.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.