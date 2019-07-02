Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|60.88
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.26
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 0.01%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
