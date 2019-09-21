Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.72 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 35.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.