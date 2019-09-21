Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.72
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 35.63%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
