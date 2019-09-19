Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.84
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 22.39%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.