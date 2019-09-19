Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.84 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 22.39%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund