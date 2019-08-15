Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.11
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.40
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 25.17% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
