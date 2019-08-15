Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.11 N/A -0.88 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.40 N/A 0.84 18.27

Demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 25.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.