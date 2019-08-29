Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.38
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.46
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
