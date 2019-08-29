Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.