Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.31 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.