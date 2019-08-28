Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.38
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.31
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
