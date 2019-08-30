Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 59.44 N/A -0.88 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.63 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.