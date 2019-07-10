Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.37
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 27.56% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
