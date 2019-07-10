Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.37 N/A -0.88 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 27.56% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.