Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Comparing side by side

Since Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.04
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 0.01% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
