Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|46.13
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
