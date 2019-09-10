Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.13 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.