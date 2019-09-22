Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.80 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.