Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.80
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
