Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.67 N/A -0.88 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.16 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $106, with potential upside of 18.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 81.2% respectively. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.