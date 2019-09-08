Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|46.67
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.16
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|1
|2
|2.50
Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has an average target price of $106, with potential upside of 18.01%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 81.2% respectively. Comparatively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
