Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Comparison side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 62.31 N/A -0.88 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.