Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Comparison side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|62.31
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|715.71
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was more bullish than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
