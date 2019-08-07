Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.