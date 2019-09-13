Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.19 N/A -0.88 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.71 N/A 1.75 5.72

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 17.3%. Comparatively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.