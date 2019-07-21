Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.14 N/A -0.88 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.66 N/A 3.83 5.08

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.