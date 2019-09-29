Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|-8.67
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 12.07%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
