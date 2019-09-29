Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.67 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively FS KKR Capital Corp. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 12.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors FS KKR Capital Corp. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.