Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.36
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-3.45%
|-4.87%
|-8.25%
|-20.66%
|4.55%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
