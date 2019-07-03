Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.36 N/A -0.88 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.