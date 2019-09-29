Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.