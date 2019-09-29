Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
