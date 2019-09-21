Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.72 N/A -0.88 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 105.94 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.75% and 32.94% respectively. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.