Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 60.72 N/A -0.88 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 31.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.