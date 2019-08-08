Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Both Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|60.72
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.75% and 31.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
