Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Since Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 48.27 N/A -0.80 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.13 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 36.07% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.