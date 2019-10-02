Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 49,259,259.26% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $23, which is potential 57.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.