Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|59.51
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.50
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 16.94%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.