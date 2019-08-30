Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 59.51 N/A -0.80 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 16.94%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.