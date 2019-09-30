Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.