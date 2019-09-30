Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
