Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.57 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.