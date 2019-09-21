Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|46.57
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
