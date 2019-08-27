Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 58.58 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.40 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.