Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 48.02 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 7.45% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.