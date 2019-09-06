Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|48.02
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 7.45% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
