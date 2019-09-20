Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|46.70
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 42.96%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
