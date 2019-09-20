Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 46.70 N/A -0.80 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 42.96%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.