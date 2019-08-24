Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 58.99 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.80 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.