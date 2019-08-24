Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

As Asset Management companies, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|58.99
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|58.80
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
