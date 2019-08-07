Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|60.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 31.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
