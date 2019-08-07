Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 31.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.