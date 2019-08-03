Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.59 N/A -0.80 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.88 N/A 3.43 16.39

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $64, with potential upside of 19.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.