Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) Contrasting side by side

Both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 60.96 N/A -0.80 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 7.89 N/A 2.42 16.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group L.P. is $46.67, which is potential 2.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Blackstone Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.