Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 State Street Corporation 54 -1.10 351.82M 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 647,322,907.08% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62.33 average price target and a 4.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 93.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has 6.8% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.