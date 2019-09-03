Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|45.94
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.
