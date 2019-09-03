Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 45.94 N/A -0.80 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.04% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Puyi Inc.