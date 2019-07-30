Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|62.16
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 35.63% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|-0.86%
|-0.17%
|0.48%
|-1.38%
|0.82%
|3.67%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
