Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.16 N/A -0.80 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 35.63% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund