Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|62.16
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.69
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
