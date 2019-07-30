Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.16 N/A -0.80 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.69 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was less bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.