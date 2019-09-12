Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparing side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 48.35 N/A -0.80 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.16 N/A 0.48 21.25

In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Comparatively, 25.24% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -0.33% 1.96% -3.16% -1% -15.44% 6.8% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54%

For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.