Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Contrasting side by side

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|45.82
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.04% and 42.96% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-0.33%
|1.96%
|-3.16%
|-1%
|-15.44%
|6.8%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
